Car tyres slashed during street fight in Ilkeston

Police are investigating a disturbance in an Ilkeston street where men were seen fighting and a set of car tyres slashed.

Officers were called to Bridge Street at around 6.30pm on Sunday, September 25 to reports that two men were fighting.

The tyres of a nearby car were slashed during the incident.

A 35-year-old man has been arrested and released on bail while inquires continue.

Witnesses or anyone with information should call DS Scott McDermott on 101, quoting incident 560 of September 25.

