Care home praised in report following inspectors visit

An Ilkeston care home has been rated as good by health inspectors from the Care Quality Commission - the second highest grade possible.

Haddon House, in Lord Haddon Road, received an unannounced visit from inspectors in May, who found it to be performing well in each of the core criteria.

The care home was scored good for being safe, effective, caring, responsive to residents’ needs and well led.

The home is run by Four Seasons Health Care, whose regional managing director Rachael Junge said: “The inspectors’ findings are a credit to the dedication of the care team, as are the very positive comments by residents and their relatives.”

The inspectors said that people living in the home felt safe and supported and they were treated with care, kindness and consideration and that their dignity was respected.

According to the report, there is an open and relaxed culture in the home and residents and the care team had developed positive relationships.

Residents received personalised care from a care team who understood about their individual needs and preferences and who worked well together.

Both residents and their relatives spoke in glowing terms about the staff.

One said: “If I use the call button, the girls come running. I know that they’re going to be there.”

Residents and their families were always listened to, and involved in developing and reviewing their care plans as much as possible and given maximum choice and control of their lives.

A relative told the inspectors the home is a friendly place where their loved one is looked after well, always clean with fresh clothes each day.

Inspectors saw there were sufficient staff on duty to meet people’s needs in a timely way; they were well trained and supported to do their jobs, including specialist dementia care training.

To read the full report, go to http://bit.ly/2wi8bw9.