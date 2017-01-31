Caroline set to brave the shave for sister

Kind-hearted Caroline Millen is set to brave the shave to pledge her support to her sister who is battling cancer.

The 42-year-old will face the chop in a bid to raise charity cash and as a tribute to sister Leanne Freeman, who was diagnosed with triple negative breast cancer just before Christmas.

Caroline said: “You always think it will never happen to you or your family. So many people affected by this terrible disease.

“As a woman I think hair is a big part of how we look, and how womanly we can feel. Often is you’re having a good hair day you feel a bit better, or have a spring in your step, and it doesn’t sound like a big deal but it can upset people.

“I wanted to show her that I am with her every step of the way. I feel so useless not being able to do anything to stop what she is going through, so this is a way I feel I can help.

“My hair is shoulder-length at the moment. I was growing it before Leanne had the diagnosis, but now I’m going down to a ‘number two’ shave.

“I’m not too nervous, it will take some getting used to, but I know it will grow back eventually. But it really isn’t the weather for it – I’m going to have a cold neck!”

Caroline is hoping to raise as much as possible but has set a target of £500 as a minimum. The proceeds are set to be split equally and donated to Macmillan Cancer Support and to a fund set up to help pay for Leanne’s two young children to go into nursery during her upcoming chemotherapy sessions.

The shave will take place at Caroline’s workplace – Morrisons supermarket on Nottingham Road, from 4.15pm on March 9.

For more or to donate visit: https://bravetheshave.org.uk/shavers/caroline-millen or www.gofundme.com/everylittle-helps.