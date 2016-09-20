Cash bid for school gardening project

An Ilkeston school is looking for support from the local community after bidding to bag a massive cash boost.

The Friends of Bennerley Fields School are hoping to receive funding from the Tesco Bags of Help initiative for the school’s new gardening area.

The supermarket has teamed up with Groundwork on its Bags of Help initiative, which see grants of £12,000, £10,000 and £8,000 – all raised from the 5p bag levy – being awarded to environmental and greenspace projects.

Three groups in each of Tesco’s 416 regions have been shortlisted to receive the cash award.

And this month shoppers are being invited to head along to Tesco stores to vote for who they think should take away the top grant.

The Friends of Bennerley Fields who raise funds on behalf of Bennerley Fields Specialist Speech and Language College are one of the groups on the shortlist.

The Gardening Together project aims to make the gardening area fully accessible to all pupils especially those in wheelchairs and with mobility limitations.

Bennerley Fields head teacher Ann Harrison said: “Gardening provides enrichment to the school’s curriculum therefore it is essential that all our pupils can access this area of the school.

“We have some very keen gardeners in our school. It will be fantastic for all of our students to be able to access the garden easily. We will be rivalling Tesco’s vegetable section!”

Voting is open in stores from September 26 to October 9. Customers will cast their vote using a token given to them at the check-out in store each time they shop.

This is the second round of the initiative - the first round saw approximately eight million shoppers vote in stores up and down the country earlier this year.

Lindsey Crompton, head of community at Tesco, said: “The first round of the Bags of Help initiative was a fantastic success.

“In total 1,170 community groups were awarded £8,000, £10,000 or £12,000 - that’s a massive £11.7 million being invested into local projects.

“We are already seeing some great results from groups transforming their own environmental and greenspace areas.

“We are absolutely delighted to open the voting for round two.

There are some fantastic projects on the shortlists and we can’t wait to see them come to life in hundreds of communities.”

For more information visit www.tesco.com/bagsofhelp.