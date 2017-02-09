Cash stolen in night-time burglary in Long Eaton

The homeowner was asleep when a burglar broke in and stole cash and a bank cards.

The offence happened at a house in South Street, Long Eaton between about 10pm on February 3 and 7am the next morning.

A Derbyshire Police spokesman said: “After breaking in, the offender searched around and took a purse, bank and store cards, cash, an umbrella and a red satchel bag.

“We want to hear from anyone who saw suspicious activity in the area between those times, or might know who is responsible for the offence.”

Anyone who can help should call DC Bali Chahal on 101, quoting reference 17000049751.

Alternatively, click here to send her a message.