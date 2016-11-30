CCTV appeal over Long Eaton burglary

Police have released CCTV photos of a man they want to speak to in connection with a burglary in which the offender was caught in the house.

The burglar smashed a ground floor window to get into the property, in Charlton Avenue, Long Eaton, at about 2.20pm on November 17.

He searched several rooms but was confronted after the homeowner returned when the offender was climbing out of a window.

Among the items stolen were white gold diamond teardrop earrings, a white gold ring with a square diamond, and a pair of round earrings with blue stones in.

Police have now issued CCTV stills of a man they want to speak to in connection with the incident.

Anyone who recognises the man shown should call DC Luanne Heeley on 101, quoting reference 16000373761.

Alternatively, send her a message online by visiting the Contact Us section of our website www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.

You can also call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.