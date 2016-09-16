CCTV footage released after Ilkeston distraction burglary

Detectives have issued CCTV footage of a man they want to speak to in connection with a distraction burglary in Ilkeston.

A 90-year-old woman was visited by a man - wearing a bright orange high-visibility vest - who asked her for some items.

He walked into the house in John Street before leaving a short time later.

The victim then realised that her purse was missing.

CCTV footage has now been released of a man police want to speak to about the incident.

Although it is not the best quality, detectives hope someone might recognise the man or have seen him in the area around the time.

The distraction burglary happened in the early afternoon of Sunday, September 4.

Witnesses or anyone with information should call DC Kev Beresford on 101, quoting reference 16000265138.