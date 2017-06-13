CCTV IMAGE: Man’s leg on fire after trampoline park arson

Police have released CCTV images of a man whose leg appears to be on fire after an arson at a trampoline park.

Officers would like to speak to this man and are concerned for his safety as he may have suffered burns.

A spokesman for Derbyshire Constabulary said: “Sometime between 1.30am on 2.30am on Friday, June 9, someone set fire to trampolines at the Oxygen Freejumping building in Derwent Parade, Pride Park.”

Witnesses or anyone with information, including anyone who has a friend or family member with unexplained burns, is urged to call DC Carly Hazeldine on 101, quoting reference 17000242183.

Witnesses or anyone with information, including anyone who has a friend or family member with unexplained burns, is urged to call DC Carly Hazeldine on 101, quoting reference 17000242183.

