Cheap and natural ways to spider-proof your home this winter

As the cold weather draws in, so do spiders looking for a cosy spot to hang their hat- it’s an inevitable fact of life.

So we’ve put together a handy guide for all you arachnophobes on how to keep these eight-legged pests at bay.

1) Vinegar

It is definitely not a myth that spiders are grossed out by vinegar. Simply mix half vinegar, half water in a spray bottle and spritz around entry ways such as windows, doors and any cracks in the walls.

2) Peppermint oil

Or any essential oil really, like lavender or tea tree oil. BONUS: Not only will your home be arachnid-free, but it will also smell pretty good too.

3) Tidy up

An obvious but valid point. Spiders love hiding under any clothes, boxes or any other items you have lying around on the floor- so get rid.

4) Tidy up (outside edition)

Clear any pots, piles of wood and overgrown plants away from doors and windows as spiders like to frequent these before upgrading to your living room.

5) Lemon/orange peel

Spiders are put off by citus-y smells, so try leaving orange or lemon peel on the side to deter them.

Do you have any more suggestions on how to keep spiders away? Let us know!