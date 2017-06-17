Chief executive of regional housing group awarded OBE

The chief executive of a top regional housing providers has been awarded an OBE in the Queen’s birthday honours for his services to the industry.

Chan Kataria of EMH Group has received the honour in recognition of his personal and professional contribution to the housing sector and communities over a career spanning 30 years.

Under Chan’s leadership, EMH has grown to own and manage more than 19,000 homes across the East Midlands with an annual turnover of nearly £100million and output of new homes almost doubling to 400 annually over the last five years.

Professor Jeffrey Knight, chairman of the EMH Group board, said: “With housing now right at the top of public and political agendas, our industry and communities need leaders and role models like Chan more than ever.

“Our congratulations to him on this richly-deserved honour.”

Born in Uganda, Chan came to the UK aged 11 in 1972, when his family was among those forced to leave their home country by the regime of Idi Amin.

After completing a degree in economics, he chose a career in housing which took him to positions with local, regional and national organisations.

Chan joined East Midlands Housing Association in 2004 and began building it into a larger and more diverse group.

Throughout his career, colleagues say he has earned a reputation for openness, integrity and inclusion.

Chan is also on the board of the PlaceShapers alliance of housing associations, chairman of the East Midlands National Housing Federation executives’ forum, a fellow of the Chartered Institute of Housing and an honorary associate of De Montfort University.