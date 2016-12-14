Chosen Rejects re-form in aid of poorly boy’s dream trip

Rock band Chosen Rejects are reforming after ten years to back a fundraiser for a 15-year-old boy who has cancer.

Zakk Dluzewski’s dad Gaz was bassist in the mid-Derbyshire band 20 years ago but lost his life to cancer in 2014.

One of Zakk’s wishes is to visit Gordon Ramsay’s restaurant in New York. Friends have launched an appeal to raise thousands of pounds to turn his dream into reality.

Chosen Rejects will perform at The Boundary, South Normanton, on Friday, December 16. The band last played at the venue for a wedding in one of their final gigs.

To donate to Zakk’s apppeal, visit www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/ourzakk