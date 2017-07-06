Search

Church gets helping hand from local superstore

Members of the Arena Church in Ilkeston were given a helping hand with their work in restoring the former Woolworths building. Marks and Spencer donated £500 and two days’ labour to the project, decorating an area on the first floor. Project manager Lisa Harrison said: “The team that came was hard-working and committed. The store has now selected us as its charity of the year!”