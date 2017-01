Today will be cold with brisk winds, and an early frost.

Often cloudy and misty, but some early sunny spells are likely.

Cloud will be thick enough for some rain or drizzle later, and possible hill snow.

Maximum Temperature 5C.

Tonight will be cloudy and misty with hill fog and outbreaks of rain, perhaps briefly of sleet over Derbyshire hills.

Chilly with brisk southerly winds, but temperatures will rise later.

Minimum Temperature 1C.