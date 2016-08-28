Concern for missing Ilkeston man Simon Davis

Police are trying to trace an Ilkeston man who has been reported missing today (Sunday).

Simon Davis (53) left his home in the early hours of this morning and has not been seen or heard from since.

Officers say his absence is completely out of character.

Mr Davis, who is 5ft 8ins tall and has a bald head and a beard, is thought to be wearing a khaki jacket with orange vents under the arms.

Anyone who sees Mr Davis or who knows where he is should contact Derbyshire police on 101

