Coronation Street star draws the crowds

Coronation Street actor Oliver Farnworth was a crowd-puller when he switched on the lights to illuminate Crich Tramway Village. Oliver, who plays Andy Carver in the soap, took controls of a vintage tram and weighed out sweets in Barnett’s traditional sweet shop. He said: It’s great so many people turned out.” The lights switch-on marked the start of the week-long Starlight Spectacular.

The lights switch-on, which took place on Monday, marked the start of the Starlight Spectacular which runs until October 28.