Cosmetics company boss all made up after winning award

An Ilkeston woman who runs a cosmetic sales network has won a national award for inspiring other women to succeed in business careers.

Avon sales leader Zoe Davies took home the prize from the Worldpay Everywoman in Retail Ambassadors Programme ceremony on Wednesday, September 13.

The programme seeks to increase awareness of the diverse range of opportunities for women in retail, encouraging more women to consider a career in the sector by shining a spotlight on role models.

Letting her success sink in the morning after, Zoe said: “I was so honoured to even be nominated and was amazed when my name was read out.

“Being amongst the calibre of other finalists on the evening was inspirational and I feel really motivated now to work harder and achieve even greater things with my business.”

When Zoe started up her enterprise she was looking for flexible work that she could fit around her homelife with a husband and two children, and the family’s valeting business.

When that company was forced to close at short notice four years ago, she became the main breadwinner.

Today she earns around £37,000 and leads a network of around 500 Avon sales representatives operating across the region.

She added: “It is amazing to have mine and my teams hard work recognised. I wouldn’t be where I am without my team so this is as much their success as my own.

“I plan to continue building my business and I’ve just moved online with the new online platform , My Avon Store. I’m now able to work from wherever I am at whatever time of day as long as I have an internet connection.”

Reflecting on what her example might show other women looking for careers in retail, Zoe said: I’d never run a business before but used the skills I already had from everyday life and applied them to business. Being a mum gave me the skills to care for my team, prioritise and multi-task.”

To find out more about Zoe’s company, visit www.makeupinbusiness.co.uk.