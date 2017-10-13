Council agree buyers for former leisure centre buildings

Erewash Borough Council has agreed on prospective buyers for two former leisure centre buildings and an attached car park in central Ilkeston.

The former Albion Leisure Centre and its nearby sauna on East Street have been up for sale for around nine months after a council review identified it as surplus to requirements.

At a meeting of the full council on Thursday, October 12, members agreed to accept the highest offer for the buildings from local company Ward Recycling.

Councillor Michael Powell said: “We are delighted that the sale of this site is now moving forward. It is right in the heart of Ilkeston and, looking at the wider economic view, it is a very positive move as the council, and our partners, continue the drive to regenerate the town centre.

“It will be good to see the site brought back into full use and is good news for the town.”

The council also agreed the sale of the Albion extension car park to a new company owned by property developers the De Savary family.

Coun Powell added: “This is a clear demonstration of how we have worked hard as a council over the last few years to review where savings can be made.

“These are financially challenging times for local authorities and we will continue to review where we can make efficiency savings across all service areas.”

The leisure centre opened in 1986 and closed in August 2008 when it was operating at a significant financial loss amid an over supply of leisure facilities in the area following the opening of Rutland Sports Park.

Derbyshire Districts Citizens’ Advice Bureau has recently occupied the building but moved to new premises at Castledine House on Heanor Road last month.

It has also been used for storage by Erewash Museum and the council is now in the process of moving items to be professionally stored at its site on Merlin Way.