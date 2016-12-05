Council approves new £20,000 fencing to keep travellers out

Plans for £20,000 of extra fencing aimed at stopping travellers getting onto a Kirk Hallam playing field have been given the green light.

The move follows four visits by travellers to the site – at the rear of Windsor Crescent – within the space of a year, with residents complaining about the amount of rubbish, noise and anti-social behaviour.

Erewash Borough Council’s Executive met on Thursday and approved the installation of tubular ‘hoop’ fencing along the boundary, with two gates allowing access for maintenance vehicles.

A further £3,000 for ‘hoop’ fencing at Rutland Sports Park in Ilkeston was also approved.

Councillor Mike Wallis, Lead Member for Culture and Leisure, said: “We have looked carefully into the best preventative measure we could put in place and believe the tubular fencing is the best way forward.”