Council chiefs aim to stop travellers using Kirk Hallam site

Council chiefs have pledged to take action to stop travellers from setting up camp in Kirk Hallam.

In a statement, Erewash Borough Council said: "Our members recognise the seriousness of the problem of travellers using the Windsor Crescent playing fields.

"We can confirm that we will be taking preventative measures aimed at stopping this happening again.

"We are actively looking at the most appropriate method and will update everyone as soon as possible."

No further information has been released at this stage.