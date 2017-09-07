Council considers consultation over plans to close Ilkeston care home

Councillors are to consider launching a consultation over plans to close an Ilkeston care home because of the rising cist of repairs.

Derbyshire County Council says that while high quality care is provided at Hazelwood Home, on Skeavingtons Lane, significant repairs and refurbishment are needed to bring the building up to modern-day standards, estimated at almost £1.7m.

Income would also be lost during any temporary closure while the work takes place, which could take up to two years to complete, potentially adding a further £489,000 to the bill.

Given the rising cost of the work, the authority will discuss the idea of a consultation about closing the home, where there are currently 25 elderly residents, at a meeting on Thursday, September 14.

Cabinet Member for Adult Care Councillor Jean Wharmby said nothing would be done without consulting fully with residents, their families and friends as well as with the local community, including GPs.

Councillor Wharmby said: “The quality of care provided at Hazelwood is very high, but the building itself needs a lot of work to bring it up to the standard of our other homes and care centres and would cost a lot to repair.

“Funding the work would take up a huge proportion of the budget available for work on all our homes. Not all of our homes can be upgraded to a standard we think people expect and deserve so we are having to look at all the options.”

A 12-week consultation is being proposed during which all views would be taken into account. Meetings with residents, their families, friends and advocates would be organised and the wider community would be able to take part online, in writing or on the phone.

The counxil says no decision will be made until the consultation is complete and everyone’s views have been considered by Cabinet.

Councillor Wharmby added: “If the report’s recommendation to consult on the proposed closure is agreed, we’ll work closely with residents and their families to ensure they have their say and know what is happening. We will be with them every step of the way.”

If Cabinet agrees to consult on the proposals, the consultation would open on Thursday 21 September and run until 14 December 2017.