Council plans to connect site

TramForward has welcomed council proposals to connect the redevelopment of the former Stanton Ironworks to neighbouring cities by tram.

The site has former rail connections to the Erewash Valley line, and could be served by TramTrains, say Erewash Borough Council.

The line will be parallel to HS2, and pass the station. TramTrains serving the Stanton site could then be coupled into the NET system, passing Stapleford and Sandiacre. However, even better, they could also go north of the Stanton site, and serve Ilkeston, and Cotmanhay.

The Nottingham NET tram system currently terminates at Toton Lane, but is planned to be extended further to a future HS2 station at Toton, and then on to Derby.

TramForward has urged authorities to work together to realise these proposals which will benefit the region.

A spokesperson for the group said: “Trams work, as shown in Nottingham, which over the last 15 has seen a reduction in car journeys of about eight per cent, against the national trend of increases.

“Public transport now accounts for about 40 per cent of all journeys in the city.”

Andrew Braddock, chairman of Light Rail Transit Association, added: “It’s good to see some of the surrounding authorities are recognising the huge benefit modern trams have brought to Nottingham. I urge all concerned to look collectively at the creation of a light rail network to serve the whole of the East Midlands region. This would make a very positive contribution to the local economy.”