Council starts legal proceedings against travellers at Long Eaton Railway Station

Erewash Borough Council has begun legal proceedings against travellers illegally parked at Long Eaton railway Station.

They were first reported at the site on Monday.

When dealing with those who trespass on council land, the council is required by law to follow a set process.

The law allows the council to serve a notice requiring trespassers to vacate the land within 24 hours and if the encampment remains on the land after the expiry of the notice the council can begin legal proceedings.

This involves the council requesting a court date in order to get court order for possession of the land