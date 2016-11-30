‘Counterfeit’ tobacco seized in Derbyshire

Police and trading standards officers have seized a quantity of suspected counterfeit tobacco in Derbyshire.

Officers from the Heanor and Loscoe Safer Neighbourhood Policing Team joined Derbyshire County Council Trading Standards Officers for the operation on Monday, November 21 as part of an ongoing initiative by Derbyshire police and Derbyshire trading standards to target the sale of illicit tobacco in the county.

They were joined by a specially trained sniffer dog and handler from B.W.Y Canine, who helped to find the products at the premises.

PC Emma Marshall of the Heanor and Loscoe Safer Neighbourhood Policing Team said: “We took part in the operation as part of an ongoing campaign by police and trading standards to target illicit and counterfeit tobacco sales.

“Our team will continue to act on information passed to us about counterfeit and illegal products being sold in our communities to ensure we keep consumers safe and also stand up for legitimate local traders.”

Enquiries into this operation in Heanor are currently ongoing.

Anyone with information about the sale of illegal tobacco should call the Citizens Advice consumer helpline 03454 04 05 06 and tell them you want to report a trader to trading standards.

You can also fill in an online form, or find out more information, on the website www.citizensadvice.org.uk.