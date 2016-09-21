Crash motorist was over the drink-drive limit

A drink-drive motorist who was involved in a collision in Winster has been banned from driving for two years.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on Tuesday, September 6, how Lisa Hayes, 43, of Earlham Close, Ilkeston, had been driving along the B5057, at Winster, near Matlock, when she was approached by police who had attended a collision.

Prosecuting solicitor John Cooper said it was about 5pm, on August 19, when police attended a collision.

Mr Cooper added Hayes had been involved in the collision and after police said she smelled of alcohol and she recorded 67microgrammes of alcohol in 100millilitres of breath when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

Hayes, who has no previous convictions, pleaded guilty to exceeding the alcohol drink-drive limit.

The defendant, who represented herself, said: “I am really sorry and it was down to my stupidity and I have never done anything like this before in my life.”

She told the court she had been upset about a family member who had had a heart attack.

Deputy District Judge Derek French fined Hayes £180 and ordered her to pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. He also banned her from driving for two years.

Following the hearing, Hayes said that it was her grandmother who had suffered a heart attack despite a previous report which stated a heart attack had been suffered by her mother.

The Matlock Mercury, Ilkeston Advertiser and sister papers apologise for any distress caused in any misreporting of her grandmother’s heart attack and the misreporting of any other related health conditions.