Creative Ilkeston students make dresses

Girls in poverty in the developing world will benefit from a project carried out by creative students from Kirk Hallam Community Academy.

A group of 13 textiles students in the sixth form were asked by teacher Keilly Goddard to design dresses for girls in Africa for the Dress a Girl Around the World initiative.

Dress a Girl Around the World is a not-for-profit organisation that asks people to make dresses out of new pillowcases for girls living in poverty in Africa.

Miss Goddard, textiles teacher, said she was thrilled with the standard of the dresses that the students had made.

She said: “The idea is that every little girl around the world should have at least one dress. We got the pillowcases from Dunelm in Ilkeston.

“It’s been such a success that we are thinking of expanding it out to other year groups. We would be really grateful if anyone could donate new pillowcases or any haberdashery that we could use to decorate the dresses.”

Student Molly Riley said she felt privileged to take part in the project.

She said: “It was an incredible project to be a part of. The fact that we are changing lives with something as simple as a pillowcase truly inspires me.”

Anyone who is interested in donating new pillowcases or haberdashery for the project can contact Miss Goddard on kgoddard@kirkhallam.derbyshire.sch.uk