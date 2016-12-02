ARMED ROBBERY: Police step up hunt for wanted man

Police are re-appealing for information on the whereabouts of a man wanted in connection with an armed robbery in Long Eaton.

Luke Monk, 28, is wanted in connection with a robbery which occurred around 10pm on Tuesday, August 23, at the Co-Operative store in Long Eaton.

Staff were threatened by two men with knives and approximately £5,000 was taken from the till as well as around £1,000 worth of cigarettes, leaving the three members of staff traumatised, especially the member of staff who was grabbed and threatened.

Police are now re-appealing for information as to his whereabouts.

The charity Crimestoppers is also offering a reward of up to £2,000 for information that leads to Luke Monk’s arrest.

The reward will only qualify if information is passed to Crimestoppers’ 0800 555 111 number or anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org. Information passed directly to police will not qualify.