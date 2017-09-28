Derbyshire man arrested over Merseyside firearms incident

A Derbyshire man has been arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm following an incident in Merseyside.
Police arrested the 51-year-old outside an address on Leigh Road in West Kirby yesterday (Wednesday) after a fellow motorist reported having been threatened by a man with a handgun on Victoria Road a few minutes earlier following a brief, verbal dispute.
The man was arrested and the car was searched, during which a suspected air weapon was seized. However due to concerns about a number of other items in his car, a cordon was put in place as a precaution whilst specialist search officers were called.
Further searches were being carried out and as a precaution residents living nearby were advised to stay indoors. The bomb disposal team were also called to the scene.
Almost Done!
Registering with Ilkeston Advertiser means you're ok with our terms and conditions.