Erewash school children to attend knife crime summit

Erewash and South Derbyshire school children are to attend knife crime summits this week to hear about the dangers of carrying a knife.

More than 200 pupils are set to attend the events today (Monday) and tomorrow (Tuesday) at the Pirelli Stadium in Burton and Pride Park in Derby.

The summits have been jointly organised by Derbyshire police, Safer South Derbyshire Partnership and Erewash Safer Community Partnership.

Part of Project Zao, the events are designed to show pupils the dangers and consequences of carrying a knife or blade and include hard-hitting inputs from those who have been directly affected by knife crime.

Presentations will include an ex-gang member who admits to having regularly carried knives for ‘self-protection’ in his past, a current emergency doctor who explains just how quickly a blow from a knife can prove fatal and the brother of a victim who was fatally wounded in a knife attack.

Chief Superintendent Jim Allen, who is in charge of policing in the south of the county for Derbyshire police, said : ”The summits are part of Project Zao, a range of measures we are taking to reduce knife crime in Derbyshire.

“The messages being delivered are tough, however we make no apologies for this as we are keen to show pupils the very real, sometimes fatal consequences of carrying a knife."