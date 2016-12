Firefighters armed with breathing apparatus and a hose reel jet extinguished a blazing car in a field.

The car fire was discovered near Brookhill Lane, Pinxton, about 8.50pm, on Friday, December 9.

A Derbyshire fire service spokesman said police were informed because it is believed the car had been stolen.

The firefighters, from Alfreton, extinguished the blaze and made the area safe by 9.40pm.