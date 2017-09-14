Inquiries continuing after police and bomb disposal teams search Derbyshire house

A man arrested after police and bomb disposal teams were called to a Derbyshire property has been released under investigation.

Officers carried out a search at a property on Godfrey Drive, Kirk Hallam, yesterday (Wednesday) after acting on information.

Police said items have been recovered and are being examined, though no further details of these have yet been released.

A 44-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of firearms offences. He has now been released under investigation while inquiries continue.

Police and bomb disposal teams searching Derbyshire house



