Jewellery stolen after burglary at house in rural Derbyshire village

Police are appealing for information after jewellery was stolen in a burglary at a house in a rural Derbyshire village.

Sometime between Friday, December 9 at 9am and Monday, December 12 at 2pm a house on Hixons Lane in Stanton-by-Dale was broken into.

Police have released pictures of some of the stolen jewellery in a bid to trace it.

A number of items of jewellery were stolen.

Anyone with information is asked to contact DC Julie Proctor on 101 quoting reference number 16000411170.

Alternatively, send her a message online by visiting the Contact Us section of the website www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.

You can also call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.