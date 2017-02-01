Latest court results from the Ilkeston area

The latest results from Derby magistrates’ court for the Ilkeston area are listed below as published in the February 2 edition of the Ilkeston Advertiser.

Other

Lee Edwin Jones, 26, of Glebe Crescent, Ilkeston: Pleaded guilty to fishing or taking fish otherwise than in accordance with a licence with a rod. Fined £100 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £127 costs.

Kendall Norman, 20, of First Avenue, Ilkeston: Proved in absence that at Ilkeston he fished or took fish otherwise than in accordance with a licence with a rod. Fined £200 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £127 costs.

Tracie Forrest, 35, of Cavendish Road, Ilkeston: Application to lodge a committal warrant for a fine of £410. Committed to custody for 14 days further suspended. To pay £365 at £5 per week.

Thomas Fletcher, 36, of Dovedale Circle, Ilkeston: Admitted failing to comply with supervision requirements imposed following release from imprisonment. Fined £100.

Leonard Ryan Barnett, 68, of Norman Street, Ilkeston: Indicated a guilty plea to making a threat to kill someone. Committed to prison for 16 weeks suspended for 12 months with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement. Restraining order to last until further order. Must pay a £115 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Lewis Knight, 25, of Richardson Drive, Smalley, Ilkeston: Indicated a guilty plea to having an offensive weapon, namely a knuckle duster, in a public place. Community order to last until February 20, 2017, with a four-week curfew with electronic monitoring. Must pay an £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Lee Clarke McKeown, 35, of Breedon Street, Long Eaton: Pleaded guilty to damaging a window pane. Fined £460 and must pay a £46 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Admitted committing a further offence while subject to a conditional discharge order imposed for an offence of assault. No action taken on the breach.

Luke John Meads, 33, of Smedley Avenue, Ilkeston: Non-payment of fine £1,295. Committed to prison for 45 days in default of payment £1,295.

Adam Barry Shepherd, 23, of Lawrence Street, Long Eaton: Non-payment of fine of £1,820. Committed to prison for 28 days in default of payment of £1,820.

Klayton Smith, 23, of New Tythe Street, Long Eaton: Non-payment of fine of £220. Committed to prison for 14 days in default of payment of £220.

William Thomas Roddell Smith, 40, of No Fixed Abode: Non-payment of fine of £1,765. Committed to prison for 45 days in default of payment of £1,535.

Frederick Alan Fisher, 71, of Shipley Common Lane, Ilkeston: Indicated a guilty plea to contacting someone when he was prohibited from doing so by a restraining order. Committed to prison for eight weeks. Restraining order to last until further order. Must pay a £115 victim surcharge.

Bobbie Wayne Ward, 24, of No Fixed Abode: Indicated a guilty plea to having contact with a female which he was prohibited from doing by a sexual risk order. Must pay a £115 victim surcharge. Admitted failing to comply with a suspended sentence order. No adjudication. Dealt with for the original offences which were subject to the suspended sentence of offering to supply methylymethcathinone drugs and possessing cannabis. Committed to prison for 26 weeks.

Theft

Russell Paul Bellamy, 33, of Norman Street, Ilkeston: Pleaded guilty to stealing a Jean Paul Gaultier gift set belonging to Boots, at Ilkeston. Community order to last until March 18, 2017, with a two month curfew. Must pay £42 compensation and an £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Carl David Green, 37, of Nottingham Road, Ilkeston: Pleaded guilty to stealing a bicycle valued at £450. Must pay £450 compensation. Pleaded guilty to stealing perfume valued at £150 belonging to Asda, on Midland Street, Long Eaton. Indicated a guilty plea to stealing items belonging to Tesco, on Rutland Street, Ilkeston. Pleaded guilty to stealing jewellery valued at £1,000. Pleaded guilty to stealing children’s toys belonging to Morrisons at Ilkeston. Committed to prison for 34 weeks.

Motoring

Debra Drew, 51, of Pennyfields Boulevard, Long Eaton: Pleaded guilty to failing to provide a specimen of breath during an investigation into whether she had committed an offence after she had been suspected of driving a vehicle. Fined £250 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a licence for 20 months. Disqualification could be reduced by 22 weeks if the defendant completes a drink-drive rehabilitation course.