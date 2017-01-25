Man arrested after fire at old cinema in Long Eaton

A man has been arrested in connection with a suspected arson after a fire at the old Galaxy cinema in Long Eaton last night (Tuesday).

DRAMATIC PICTURES: Blaze rips through old cinema in Long Eaton



Firefighters and police attended the derelict building on Derby Road at around 10.30pm.

An 18-year-old man, who lives in Long Eaton, was arrested in the early hours of this morning and will be questioned later today.

Anyone with information should call police on 101, quoting reference 17000034435, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.