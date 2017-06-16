Man hit with metal pole in canal path robbery in Ilkeston

A man was struck around the head with a metal pole by a balaclava-clad robber who targeted him on a canal path in Ilkeston.

The 37-year-old victim had been riding along the canal path behind Waterside Retail Park when he was attacked.

The robber demanded valuables and hit the victim with the pole, before taking cash, a Samsung phone and a gold chain and running off towards Cotmanhay.

After the robbery, the victim was taken to Ilkeston hospital and received stitches for gashes caused by the metal pole.

The robber was wearing a black balaclava, a grey hoodie and navy blue jogging bottoms.

Dectives are now appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

Did you witness the robbery, which happened at about 10.30pm on June 4th? Do you recognise the description of the offender or do you know who is responsible?

Witnesses or anyone with information should call DC Hayley Jones on 101, quoting reference 17000234322.

Alternatively, send her a message online by visiting the Contact Us section of the website www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.

You can also call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.