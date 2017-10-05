Man jailed for armed robbery at Ilkeston home

A man has been jailed for 11 years after an armed robbery at an address in Ilkeston.

Reece Edwards, of Pool Road, Smethwick, was charged with aggravated burglary with intent after he went into a house with a knife in April and caused the homeowner an injury.

The 23-year-old appeared at Northampton Crown Court yesterday (Wednesday) and was sentenced to 11 years and 6 months in prison.

Sergeant Nicola Musson who led the investigation said: “I would like to praise the victim for their bravery, firstly for when they were forced to defend themselves and an attack in their own home and then for going on to court and reliving the events of the evening.

“Thankfully Reece Edwards has been handed a significant prison sentence, this together with the injury sustained during the attack should make people think twice about carrying weapons.”