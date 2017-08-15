One-year-old child taken to hospital after falling from motorbike

Have your say

A man and a one-year-old child were rushed to hospital after falling from a motorbike in Derbyshire.

Police were called to Bridge Street, Cotmanhay, Ilkeston, at around 4.30pm on Sunday, August 13.

Both the man and child were taken to hospital for treatment.

A Derbyshire Police spokesman said: "We were called to Bridge Street at around half past four on Sunday afternoon following reports that a man and a one-year-old had fallen off a motorbike. Neither received life threatening injuries. Our investigations are ongoing."