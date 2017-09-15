Police appeal after burglary at Long Eaton home

Jewellery, cash and a piggy bank were among the items stolen in a burglary at a Long Eaton property.

Police are appealing for information about the burglary, which occurred at a property on Trowell Grove, after offenders forced their way into a house through a rear door.

A number of gold rings, two gold brooches, a gold ring with three diamonds in a row and a gold men's signet ring with the initials BLM engraved on it were taken.

The burglars also stole a wallet containing Euros and a pink china piggy bank containing a small amount of cash.

The incident occurred over the weekend of Saturday September 2 and 3.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact DC Bali Chahal on 101, quoting reference 17000377828. Alternatively, send her a message online by visiting the Contact Us section of the website www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.

You can also call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.