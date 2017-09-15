Search

Police appeal after burglary at Long Eaton home

Anyone with any information is asked to call police on 101.
Anyone with any information is asked to call police on 101.

Jewellery, cash and a piggy bank were among the items stolen in a burglary at a Long Eaton property.

Police are appealing for information about the burglary, which occurred at a property on Trowell Grove, after offenders forced their way into a house through a rear door.

A number of gold rings, two gold brooches, a gold ring with three diamonds in a row and a gold men's signet ring with the initials BLM engraved on it were taken.

The burglars also stole a wallet containing Euros and a pink china piggy bank containing a small amount of cash.

The incident occurred over the weekend of Saturday September 2 and 3.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact DC Bali Chahal on 101, quoting reference 17000377828. Alternatively, send her a message online by visiting the Contact Us section of the website www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.

You can also call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.