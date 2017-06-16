Police appeal after Heanor man goes missing from Long Eaton

Police are appealing for help to find a man who has gone missing from Long Eaton.

David Hutchinson, who is from Heanor, was staying at a property on Main Street in Long Eaton but has not been seen since Wednesday.

The 49-year-old is white, about 5ft 10ins, wears glasses and has a rough beard. He was last seen wearing a green t-shirt, black jogging bottoms and a black jacket.

It is possible that he might still be in the Long Eaton area and potentially sleeping rough. He may also have tried to make his way back to Heanor.

If you have seen David or have any information on his whereabouts, please call police urgently on 101, quoting incident 183 of June 15th.