Police appeal for witnesses after alleged assault at fast food restaurant

Police are appealing for witnesses to an alleged assault at a fast food restaurant which left a customer with a broken jaw.

Police have arrested five people following the incident and spoken to a number of witnesses, but believe there could be other witnesses who have yet to come forward.

Officers received several calls to KFC on Cross Street in Long Eaton just after 8pm on December 22. Witnesses told officers that a group of young men had been in the restaurant and had been verbally abusive, caused criminal damage and had thrown a golf club at a 22-year-old customer, which broke his jaw.

The group had left when police arrived, as had several potential witnesses who helped staff eject the group from the restaurant.

The five people arrested – two boys aged 14 and 16 and three men aged 18, 19 and 19, have all been released on bail while enquiries continue.

Witnesses or anyone with information should call DC Sarah Witham on 101, quoting reference 16000429268. Alternatively, send her a message online by visiting the Contact Us section of the website www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.

You can also call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.