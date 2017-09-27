Police investigating Long Eaton burglary release image of necklace

Police investigating a burglary at a Long Eaton property have released an image of a necklace that was stolen.

The incident was reported to have taken place in the Derby Road area on the afternoon of Thursday August 10.

Have you recently purchased a necklace like this in an unofficial way or circumstances that made you suspicious? You may be able to help police with their investigation.

Gucci and Chanel ladies’ shoes are also believed to have been stolen during the incident, together with other Tiffany jewellery - all of which is likely to have been illegally sold or made available for sale.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact DS James Bolus on 101 quoting reference 17000341721, or via the Contact Us section of the police website at www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.