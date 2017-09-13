UPDATE: Police and bomb disposal team finish search at Derbyshire house

Police and bomb disposal teams have now finished their search at a Derbyshire property.

The search, on Godfrey Drive, Kirk Hallam, began earlier today after officers acted on information received.

At the time, police said there was nothing to suggest the safety of the local community was at risk, or that it was a terrorist-related incident.

A 44-year-old man was arrested and remains in police custody.

