Cyclist joins million mile children’s charity challenge

A cyclist from Smalley has joined a national campaign to ride more than a million miles this year to fundraise for a children’s cancer charity.

Mark Prime has pledged to cycle 2,000 miles as part of the challenge, which will be taken up by riders all over the country.

The aim is to raise £1million for Cyclists Fighting Cancer (CFC), a charity which helps youngsters regain fitness and get back on the road as part of their recovery from the disease.

Mark, 59, is a cancer survivor himself and wants to help raise funds particularly for local children’s oncology units.

He said: “I have seen first-hand the amazing benefits that CFC can bring to young children through its work.

“In 2006 the charity donated a bike to my son’s 14-year-old friend, who then went on to ride Land’s End to John o’Groats as a fundraiser. It really inspired me.”

Mark plans to achieve most of his goal off-road, and has already conquered 100-miles.

The money raised from the fundraising initiative will fund specially-adapted trikes, static bikes, exercise equipment and advice for 21 paediatric centres across the UK.

People of all ages and cycling abilities are encouraged to take part in the Million Mile Bike Ride – either individually or as a team and create their own personal mileage goal.

All that is needed is a bike and a smartphone to record your miles which can be automatically added to the Million Mile Bike Ride total.

To donate to Mark’s fundraising go to cfc.everydayhero.com/uk/mark-prime or to find out more and sign up see www.millionmilebike.org.uk.