Cyclist wearing white, shiny jacket steals woman's bag in Long Eaton

Have your say

Police are investigating a robbery in Long Eaton.

Between 2pm and 2.30pm on Saturday, July 15, a woman was walking along Cobden Street when a man cycled past her and took her handbag.

The man was described as white with light brown, short hair and was wearing a white, shiny jacket with black piping on the back. He was riding a dark coloured bike.

The woman's bag had a keyring which was rectangle shaped with a small boat inside. This is of sentimental value to the victim.

Witnesses or anyone with information should call PC Nikita Devney on 101, quoting reference number 17000301523.