Cyclists get in gear for hospice ride

Big-hearted cyclists are set to roll out across Derbyshire this Sunday and complete up to 100miles on the road to raise thousands for Chesterfield’s Ashgate Hospicecare.

The newly-named Heroica Hospice Ride, formerly known as the Flagg Challenge, has been revamped with Bolsover & District Cycling Club and Brampton Manor and introduces a 100mile route alongside the traditional 50mile Classic and 25mile routes.

All routes start and finish from Ashgate Hospicecare, at Old Brampton, Chesterfield, and include feed stations, a back-up vehicle, a photographer, goody bags and a Strava link and a soup and roll at the finish.

Entry is £35, or free if riders commit to raise a minimum of £50 sponsorship money which will go towards helping people in Derbyshire.

The 50miler goes out to Newbold, Cutthorpe, Baslow, Ashford-in-the-Water, Sheldon, Flagg, Monyash. Parsley Hay, Middleton, Elton, Birchover, Rowsley, Beeley and back in via Baslow and Old Brampton. The 100miler includes the same route but includes a detour from Monyash and down to Fenny Bentley before returning to Monyash and back onto the 50miler. The 25miler goes out to Curbar via Baslow and back via Pilsley and Baslow. Budding riders can visit http://www.ashgatehospicecare.org.uk/events/heroica-hospice-ride/ to enter or call 01246 568801.