Damage caused to pipes leaves residents without water

A number of homes in the Long Eaton and Sandiacare areas may be without water today.

Severn Trent has said damage to water pipes was caused by a ‘third party’.

A spokesman for Severn Trent said: “Our teams are out on site now and are working hard to get this pipe fixed and everything back to normal as quickly as possible.

“We know how difficult it is to have no water, especially at this time of day and we’re sorry for the inconvenience this may be causing.

“We’d like to reassure our customers that we’re doing everything we can to get the water supplies back on as soon as we can.

“Again we’d like to apologise for any disruption this may cause.”