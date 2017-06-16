Dash-cam footage appeal after cyclist dies following collision with van on Derbyshire road

Police are appealing for dash-cam footage after a cyclist died following a collision with a van on the A50 in Derbyshire last night.

The collision took place on the eastbound carriageway between Dove Valley, A511 junction and junction 5 at Hilton, at about 7.50pm on Thursday.

A Mercedes flat-bed sprinter and a bicycle were involved.

The cyclist received fatal injuries and died at the scene.

A Derbyshire Constabulary spokesman said: “A number of cyclists were on the A50 at the time and officers investigating would like anyone with dash-cam footage to contact them as it may assist with the investigation.

“We are appealing for witnesses to call 101 quoting incident number 794 of the June 15, 2017.”