Date revealed for opening of Ilkeston’s new railway station

Ilkeston Railway Station will be open to the public within ten weeks - with the first trains pulling up there on April 2.

Network Rail is currently still working on the station and it must undergo tests to ensure it is ready for the start of train services before opening.

The news was passed on from Network Rail by email to Erewash MP Maggie Throup and will be welcomed by Ilkeston folk.

A Network Rail spokesperson said: “We are in the final stages of construction at Ilkeston station, with building work set to last several more weeks, including the installation of the final section of the footbridge.

“We thank anyone affected by the construction of the station for their patience and will provide a further update as soon as we have it.”

Erewash MP Maggie Throup said: “I am delighted that we finally have a firm date for passenger trains at Ilkeston’s new station.

“The station will not only transform the way local people travel, but will undoubtedly give a significant boost to the local economy and attract new business to the area.

“Sunday April 2, 2017, will be an historic day in the life of our town as we finally cast off the dubious title of ‘the largest town in Britain without a station’ and I for one cannot wait to be on that first passenger train as it pulls into Ilkeston Junction.”

The new station will be located between Millership Way and Coronation Road.

When it opens, trains will run every hour with direct services north to Chesterfield, Sheffield and Leeds and south to Nottingham. Passengers will be able to get to Nottingham in just 15 minutes.

There will also be services to Norwich and Liverpool. A wider footbridge will go over the line and there will be shelters, ticket machines and CCTV on both platforms.

The station will have two car parks − including one for disabled drivers, motorcycles and bicycles, a taxi rank and a drop off and pick up point. It should have opened in 2014 but work was held up by flooding fears and the discovery of great crested newts on the site.