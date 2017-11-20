Delays on M1 after three vehicle smash

Motorists in Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire are warned to expect delays on the M1 following a three vehicle smash.

The collision happened this morning (Monday, November 20) at around 6am on the M1 southbound between Junction 25 for the A52 Brian Clough Way and Junction 24 for Nottingham.

Two lanes were closed after the crash but have since re-opened.

Highways England say congestion is starting to ease but motorists should still expect delays of up to 15 minutes.