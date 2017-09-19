Delays on main Derbyshire road after skip lorry crashes through barrier

A main Derbyshire road is closed after a skip lorry crashed through a central reservation barrier.

The A50 is closed westbound between the A6 (J2) and the A38 (J4) near Derby.

The skip lorry is currently positioned across the westbound carriageway.

Derbyshire Constabulary are at the scene and traffic is being diverted locally.

The A50 is also closed eastbound between the A38 (J4) and the A514 (J3) after a HGV and car collided. Two people are reported to be trapped. An air ambulance is travelling to the scene.

Motorists are being advised to expect delays and to allow for extra time for their journeys.