Derbyshire actor Bruno Langley leaves Corrie over sexual assault claims

Bruno Langley, who plays Todd Grimshaw on ITV's Coronation Street, has left the soap just days after he was accused of sexual assaulting a woman in a nightclub

The 34-year-old who grew up in Buxton, attended Harpur Hill Primary School and Buxton Community School, before starting life on the cobbles back in 2001.

Earlier this month a woman said she had been sexually assaulted by him in a club in Manchester, which he denies, and now it has been anounced he is not working with the show anymore.

A spokesman for the soap said: “Bruno Langley is no longer contracted to Coronation Street.”

A Greater Manchester Police spokeswoman confirmed on Wednesday, October 25 they were investigating a report a woman in her 30s had been sexually assaulted.

Bruno has issued a statement about his departure: “Sadly, I will no longer be working on ‘Coronation Street’.

“Acting on the show has been the fulfilment of a personal dream. Playing the role of Todd Grimshaw since I was 17 years old has been a huge part of my life, and an absolute honour.

“I would like to thank all of my friends who work on the show for their love, friendship and support during this extremely difficult period.

“I will make a further statement in due course, and when I am able to do so.”

The dad-of-one was the show's first openly gay character. He left in 2004, later making brief returns before he rejoined as a regular character in 2013.